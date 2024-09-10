Boutique Westport Development Sells for $15M

A mixed retail-multifamily development on Westport’s long Post Road commercial strip has traded hands.

According to public records, The Westporter development at 793 Post Road fetched $15.35 million in late August.

The buyer was an LLC registered to an Elmwood, New York office building that appears to host multiple law firms, an investment advisor and a multifamily developer active in the New Haven market, Paredim Partners.

The seller was Lighthouse Living, a White Plains-based real estate development company that built The Westporter in 2019.

Marcus & Millichap Senior Vice President Eric Pentore and investment specialists Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner, and Ross Friedel marketed the property for Lighthouse and procured the seller

“Westport, Conn., is considered one of the best towns in the country due to its high quality of life, excellent schools, and scenic coastal location. The town’s proximity to New York City, combined with its vibrant cultural offerings and strong community atmosphere, make it a desirable place to live,” Pentore said in a statement. “These factors, along with a limited supply of housing and high demand from both current residents and those looking to move to the area, position Westport for continued strong organic rent growth.”

According to town property records, the development has 28 apartments split across six buildings, four of which are townhouse-style clusters of three apartments with first-floor garages and two of which have their ground floors occupied by four retail units. The property is appraised at $11.27 million.

The building is located about 1.3 miles from downtown Westport, 2.5 miles from the Green’s Farms Metro-North train station and 1.4 miles from Exit 18 on Interstate 95.