Greenwich Mixed-Use Portfolio Sells for $19M

A series of commercial buildings at the corner of Arcadia Road and Sound Beach Avenue Old Greenwich have traded hands for a sizeable sum.

The four-building, 47,256-square-foot portfolio traded for $19 million according to Marcus & MIllichap, the commercial brokerage that handled the sale for the sellers, a pair of family owners.

The assemblage represented 17 retail storefronts, 17 office suites, 10 apartments, and an 11,226-square foot, single-story warehouse. Tenants include a diverse range of local and national businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and service providers, Marcus & MIllichap said.

“It was a complex transaction due to the large number of family owners being represented, each with varying tax and estate needs. We assisted the family in overcoming the challenges of divesting a century-old, multiple-family-owned asset,” Marcus & MIllichap’s Stephen Westerberg said in a statement. “This unique offering generated a deep buying pool with multiple qualified offers to purchase the property. The buyer has acquired an irreplaceable property in one of the best and most desirable locations of greater Greenwich.”