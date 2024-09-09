Guilford Grocery-Anchored Plaza Fetches $26M

A suburban Philadelphia real estate investment firm has picked up a Guilford shopping center.

The Guilford Commons retail plaza is anchored by The Fresh Market grocery store and located just off Exit 57 on Interstate 95 and a short drive away from Guildford Center.

Remaining tenants of the 129,252-square-foot development at 1919 Boston Post Road include Ulta, DSW, Michael’s, TJ Maxx, and Old Navy as junior anchors. The project was developed in 2015 by the seller, Ohio shopping center REIT SITE Centers Corp., then known as DDR Corp.

The property is assessed at $29.45 million, according to town records, but fetched $26.5 million when sold to Haveford Retail Partners according to a deed recorded with the Guilford town clerk’s office.

“We’re thrilled to add this high-quality asset to our essential-retail portfolio,” Haverford Retail Partners Principal Joseph Staugaard said in a statement. “We were attracted to this investment by its balanced merchandising mix, strong demographics in the trade area, and our ability to acquire it well below replacement cost.”