Hartford Permitted Apartments for Sale

A 5-acre Hartford property that’s been approved for a large multifamily development is for sale.

A Cushman & Wakefield listing for 330 New Park Ave. says the property is fully approved for 180 market-rate units in a 3- to 4-story building, which could be upped to 231 units in a 5-story podium building via an administrative approval process run by city officials.

“The Edge 400 Apartments will feature first-class finishes and appliances within the units, state-of-the-art technology, and beautiful landscaped grounds. Located adjacent to West Hartford, the project will offer future residents an excellent lifestyle with convenient access to all that Hartford and West Hartford offer,” the marketing brochure says of the permitted design.

The listing states no asking price, only that the parcel is available “as-is.”

The site is next to an Apple Cinemas site, near a CT Fastrak bus rapid transit station and an Interstate 93 onramp and may be eligible for city tax-abatement programs for redevelopment projects, plus low-cost secondary financing via the Capitol Region Development Authority.