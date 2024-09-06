Liberty Bank Picks Salesforce as New AI Customer Tech Provider

Middletown-based Liberty Bank announced Thursday that it’s adding a range of new, artificial intelligence-infused customer engagement tools from tech provider Salesforce.

The bank will be adopting Salesforce’s Financial Services Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft and Salesforce Shield tools. The company said its ambition is to “deliver personalized, enhanced and efficient service” and strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“We boldly aimed to find a strategic partner that genuinely understands the unique aspects of banking and upholds a customer-first mindset,” bank President and CEO David W. Glidden said in a statement. “As we ‘Build the Community Bank of the Future,’ it’s essential that we have the best partners in place with the scale and power to elevate our customer experience to the next level of excellence with our talented team of bankers. We are proud to take this exciting leap by investing in Salesforce, the most innovative CRM solution, to meet the evolving needs of our customers, teammates and communities for years to come and exceed their expectations.”

The tech tools, part of Salesforce’s customer relationship management platform, are being billed as letting Liberty “streamline” its operations and better analyze individual customers’ needs. The Financial Services Cloud product will give Liberty staff banking-specific analytical tools “enabling Liberty Bank to accelerate faster time to value,” the bank said.