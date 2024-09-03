New Haven Bank Names New CEO

The state’s only bank that’s also a certified community development financial institution has promoted its new president to CEO as it completes a leadership transition.

New Haven Bank announced Friday that President Judith Corprew had also assumed the title of CEO, succeeding Maureen Frank.

Frank had led the $192 million-asset bank as president and CEO for 11 years.

Corprew had been bank president since she joined New Haven Bank in June, but in previous roles had been a chief risk officer, chief compliance officer and Community Reinvestment Act officer at other banks, as well as managing residential mortgage operations, New Haven Bank said.

“We are excited to welcome Judith to New Haven Bank and experience the continued growth and development of the institution and further deepen our ongoing commitment to the community. Judith brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and commitment to our goals and mission, and we look forward to her leadership in the next chapter of the bank’s history” New Haven Bank board chair Rolan Joni Young said in a statement.

Outside of New Haven Bank, Corprew is the board president at the Housatonic Community College Foundation and is active in several professional and social organizations including the American Bankers Association, Bankers Compliance Association of Connecticut, Black Women on Boards, and The Links, Incorporated.