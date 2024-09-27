Parts of Permitted Farmington Multifamily Site Sells for $1.6M

Most of a former factory site in Farmington that was been permitted for a multifamily development in 2022 has traded hands for nearly $1.6 million.

JRF Management, an LLC registered to a residential Manchester address, sold 1349-1371 Farmington Ave. to New Britain-based investors Superheroes Properties LLC for $1.59 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Farmington town clerk’s office.

JRF had partnered with West Harford-based Kaoud Real Estate Development in 2022 to propose a multifaceted mixed-use development on the property that would have seen a 1970s factory building on the site converted to artists lofts, self-storage, a brewery and a restaurant, while 183 apartments would rise in five new buildings elsewhere on the site, plus proposed retail pads. Town officials OK’d the plan in March 2022.

Kaoud Real Estate founder Abe Kaoud died in July according to an obituary published by the West Haven Funeral Home.

As presented to town officials, the 2022 development plans included a connection to the popular Farmington Canal Trail bike path and amenities like a clubhouse, pool and kayak launch. Town records show the development team had secured state permission for the bike path connection and a variety of other necessary easements in 2023.