Report: CRDA Head Freimuth to Step Down

A key player in Hartford’s ongoing downtown revival says he’s ready to “take a sabbatical.”

Mike Freimuth, executive director of the Capitol Region Development Authority, told board members Thursday he’s going to step down once his now-extended contract is up in nine months, the Hartford Business Journal reports.

“Hopefully, I will have a little sabbatical,” Freimuth reportedly said Thursday. “I think I just need to reset my bearings.”

Freimuth has led the CRDA since the quasi-public finance and economic development agency was set up in 2012 and has been a key figure bringing developers, financiers and public officials together to make a number of high- and low-profile redevelopments happen.

The agency was a key factor in the building of Hartford’s Dunkin’ Park minor-league baseball stadium and the related apartment developments north of downtown, plus plans to revitalize the area south of Bushnell Park.

The CRDA also been a major part of revitalization work in East Hartford, Newington and Wethersfield.