Report: Four Teams Shortlisted for New Haven Development

Development of a state-owned site next to New Haven’s Metro-North station took another step forward this week.

According to the New Haven Independent, city and state officials have shortlisted four firms to compete in an RFP process to select a developer for a parking lot just to the station’s east that’s been mooted for tall commercial buildings.

The four teams selected are:

Gilbane Development Company

Spinnaker Real Estate Partners and Lexington Partners

The Richman Group and Westmount Development Group

Twining Properties

The RFP process is expected to close in October.

City and state officials had originally suggested that housing could be a use for the site, given its proximity to the region’s mass transit backbone. However, the city Board of Alders passed a zoning change earlier this year that only makes multifamily uses allowable by special permit on the site while granting by-right zoning permission to a large range of commercial uses, from retail and life science labs to offices and general contractors. The alders indicated they hoped the move would give the city extra control over what’s built there.

The property is across the street from a 13-acre site expected to be developed into hundreds, if not thousands of new, market-rate and affordable homes by the development arm of Elm City Communities, the city’s public housing authority.