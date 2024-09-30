Rhode Island Investor Acquires 68-Unit Groton Portfolio

A Rhode Island-based real estate investor paid $9.25 million for a portfolio of 68 apartments located at three properties near the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton.

Tom Bendheim of B7 Properties acquired the Groton 3 Portfolio from seller Schloime Rosenberg, Northeast Private Client Group announced.

The transaction includes the 20-unit Thamesport apartments at 360 Thames St., a 24-unit property at 46 Hynes Ave. and a 24-unit property at 183-221 Brandegee Ave.

Northeast Private Client Group Managing Director Brad Balletto, and Senior Vice President, Investments Taylor Perun represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

“Groton-New London is one of the true growth markets in the state of Connecticut,” Balletto said in a statement.

Electric Boat this summer announced plans to hire an additional 2,500 employees and expand its recruitment into other portions of the state with its “Hire Hartford” program that includes a partnership with Hartford-based employment agency Capital Workforce Partners.