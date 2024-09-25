Wallingford Building Fetches $4.1M

Wallingford’s public school district has bought a flex-industrial building in the city for $4.1 million.

The 45,320-square-foot building at 4 Fairfield Blvd. is roughly half leased to a long-term tenant who will remain while the remaining 25,565-square-foot space would be used for the town’s Board of Education offices and adult education programming, according to brokerage O,R&L Commercial.

O,R&L Commercial’s Frank Hird represented the seller, CT Wallingford Realty Partners and procured the buyer.

The 3.59-acre property is assessed at $2.78 million according to town property records, but CT Wallingford Realty Partners bought the property for $3.24 million in 2023.