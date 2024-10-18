Berkshire Bank Names New CT Market President

Berkshire Bank said it’s named a new leader for its Connecticut operations.

Cathy Velez, currently managing director of retail banking and deposit operations, will also be the bank’s new market president for the bank in Connecticut.

As the state’s market president, Velez will serve as the bank’s local leader, coordinating business development activities across its lines of business in Connecticut and leading region-specific activities to support local clients, communities and employees, the Bank said.

“Cathy’s exceptional track record of franchise building and her deep understanding of clients, communities and the regional economy make her an outstanding choice for our Connecticut market president,” Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre said in a statement. “Her leadership will undoubtedly drive our continued growth and success in the region.”

A resident of North Branford, Velez joined Berkshire in May 2024 with more than 25 years of experience in financial services, most recently in several roles at Webster Bank.

As managing director of retail banking and deposit operations, Velez oversees Berkshire’s financial center network, retail sales and service delivery and branch operations across its footprint in New England and eastern New York. She also directs the execution of the retail banking strategy to drive long-term growth, business line initiatives and major divisional projects.