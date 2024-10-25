Developer Breaks Ground on Big Shelton Apartment Project

Construction is now underway on a hillside parcel near the Housatonic River in Shelton that’s planned to host a 152-unit apartment complex.

New York City-based housing developer Continental Properties announced it’s broken ground on an as-yet-unnamed, four-building complex on a 9.4-acre parcel at 453 River Road in Shelton.

The 132 market-rate and 20 affordable units will be split between one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities, concentrated in a 3,400-square-foot clubhouse, will include a pool. The complex is a six-minute drive from the Derby Metro-North Danbury Branch station and a similar distance form the Merrit Parkway, and about 10 minutes from the Milford Metro-North station.

The complex is Continental’s second in Shelton and ninth in Connecticut, and joins One West Hartford, a 172-unit luxury development near West Hartford’s Blueback Square, in the company’s construction pipeline.

Continental bought the site in June for $5.18 million according to a warranty deed filed in the Shelton town clerk’s office, but to date no mortgage appears to have been recorded for the property.