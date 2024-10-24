Major New Haven Architects Sold to Out-of-State Company

Philadelphia-based FCA has bought Svigals + Partners, the 41-year-old firm headquartered in downtown New Haven.

Svigals has left its mark on projects across the world, but in Connecticut it’s likely best known for New Britain’s colorful Beehive Bridge, office renovations for a number of local biopharma firms and a replacement for Newtown’s Sandy Hook Elementary School, which was demolished after an infamous 2012 mass shooting.

In announcing the deal, FCA praised ” commitment to blending architecture, art and storytelling.” Post-acquisition, Svigals will be known as “Svigals + Partners, an FCA company.”

The deal’s terms have not been disclosed. The combined firm will be seeking to expand its footprint designing for the healthcare, science and technology, education, corporate workplace, mixed-use and civic markets.

“This is a transformative moment for both firms,” FCA President Aran McCarthy said in a statement. “By joining forces, we’re expanding our capacity to create meaningful spaces that benefit the lives of users. At the heart of this partnership is a shared culture and passion for design that serves a greater purpose. We couldn’t be more excited about the future we’ll build together.”