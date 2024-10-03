Report: Port Eastside Developers Have Secured Site Control

A coalition of developers intent on raising around 1,000 new apartments on the East Hartford waterfront have now secured the last piece in the land puzzle.

According to the Hartford Business Journal, executives at Simons Real Estate Group, Manafort Brothers Inc., REV Leasing, MBH Architecture, Hoffman Auto Group, Lexington Partners and LAZ Parking have acquired the 5.7-acre parking lot at 321 Pitkin St.

“With the acquisition of the parcel at 321 Pitkin St., we can now say that the four key building blocks that will make up the Port Eastside project are now under our control and ownership,” Simons Real Estate Group principal Bruce Simons told the HBJ.

The team has already secured control over the 19-story Founders Plaza office tower, which is planned for conversion into 240 residential units, while the partners plan to demolish a decaying, vacant neighboring office building early next year in part using grant funding from the city of East Hartford. Once complete, the project will advance in multiple phases over several years.