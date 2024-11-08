Avon Golf Club Sells for $5.77M

Avon’s Blue Fox Run golf club has sold at auction.

The 27-hole, 230-acre club opened over 50 years ago and was offered in “turnkey” condition thanks to multiple prior renovations, according to brokerage Colliers, which handled the auction.

The buyer was an LLC that shares an address and a principal with Cheshire distribution company Bozzuto’s Inc. The LLC’s other principal is The Hometown Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by Bozzuto’s Inc. CEO Michael Bozzuto to help first responders, people with major illnesses or intellectual or developmental disabilities, animal welfare and military personnel.

The final sale price of $5.77 million was 330 percent above the published reserve price, Colliers said. The deed was recorded in the Avon town clerk’s office Tuesday.

“Nearly a dozen bidders came out and fiercely competed for this incredible asset,” Colliers Senior Vice President Mark Abood said in a statement.

Abood is a principal of Colliers’ Cleveland, Ohio office, which conducted the auction.

Colliers said new ownership plans “a sizeable investment” for “the very near future.”