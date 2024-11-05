KeyBank Gives $300K to New Haven Nonprofit

KeyBank recently announced a $300,000 donation to a New Haven nonprofit that tries to combat food insecurity among the sick and elderly.

New Reach Inc. delivers healthy groceries to residents who are home-bound due to age or health-related mobility limitations. The group merged last year with FISH, a major local social services agency that serves New Haven-area homeless, and which also makes sure people who can’t use traditional food pantries don’t go hungry.

KeyBank’s funding will be used to stabilize FISH operations, the bank said, supporting existing personnel costs and core operating expenses, while also enabling leadership to explore avenues to optimize and sustain the program for the long-term benefit of the population served.

“I want to extend our deepest gratitude to KeyBank for their incredibly generous donation to FISH, our food security program,” New Reach CEO Kellyann Day said in a statement. “Their support not only helps to provide essential resources to those in need but also strengthens our mission of ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry. This donation will make a real, lasting impact, and we are truly thankful for their commitment to creating positive change.”

New Reach serves over 5,000 adults and children annually in Greater New Haven and Fairfield County through a broad spectrum of prevention, crisis, and housing programs. FISH serves over 1,200 residents from more than 800 households each month, including elderly people and young children.

“KeyBank Foundation focuses on improving lives in the communities that our bank serves by partnering with nonprofits who create safe, healthy, affordable, inclusive communities,” KeyBank Market President Matthew Hummel said in a statement. “We share New Reach’s vision to create access to affordable housing, nutritious food, and other basic services that residents need to be healthy and self-sufficient.”