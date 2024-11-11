Prime Development Site Hits Market in Stamford

A prime development site located near the Stamford Amtrak and Metro-North rail station is being shopped by a group of property owners for a potential high-rise project.

The existing zoning has no maximum building height, but architects Marsh + Woods presented conceptual plans for a 40-story apartment tower with approximately 450 units, said Donald Corbo, president of New Canaan-based New England Properties Real Estate which is marketing the site.

“As a practical matter, the building is going to be built predicated upon what a developer feels is the right number of units that will fit,” Corbo said.

The concept plan includes a 9-story podium including 483 parking spaces and 17,205 square feet of retail space in a 556,048-square-foot building.

The listing already has attracted interest from developers with national experience, Corbo said. Some have hired their own architects to study potential designs, he said.

Corbo represents long-time property owners of the 1.5-acre site, bounded by Atlantic, Pacific, Manhattan and Dock Streets, which is largely vacant.

The brokerage also is marketing the site for a potential office tower.

Stamford’s 10.6 million-square-foot central business district office market currently has a 21.9 percent availability rate, according to data from brokerage Colliers.

But downtown Stamford attracted over 486,000 square feet of leasing activity in the second quarter, according to the brokerage, nearly half of the county-wide total, reflecting tenants’ preference for urban, transit-oriented sites.

Owners of the individual parcels have been in discussions for nearly 12 years about a development project and recently completed assemblage of the 66,000-square-foot site. It includes a 3,485-square-foot parcel that Stamford-based Smtg LLC acquired from the city of Stamford in 2023 for $207,500.

Corbo predicted the marketing process will take three to four months.