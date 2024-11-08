Savings Bank of Danbury Completes Rebranding to Ives Bank

After 175 years, Savings Bank of Danbury has completed its rebranding and is officially now Ives Bank.

“We are proud of our 175 year history in the region and look forward to charting our future as Ives Bank,” President and CEO Martin G. Morgado said in a statement. “Ives Bank will continue to be an active partner in the communities we serve and our Ives Bank Foundation will continue to support the incredible non-profit organizations that enrich our communities. Our team and community are excited about the rebranding and continuing to grow as Ives Bank.”

The Ives name has been intertwined with the bank’s history since its founding in 1849.

The Charles Ives home, now owned by the Danbury Museum and Historical Society, was the home of several generations of the Ives family. The bank first opened for business in June of 1849 in the Ives home and George W. Ives served as the bank’s secretary-treasurer from 1849 to 1860.

Ives Bank has been a key sponsor of the rehabilitation of the original Ives home.

Ives Bank is a mutual savings bank with assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Ives Bank has 16 branch offices and said the name change was motivated its expansion across Connecticut in recent years.