Winter Best Time For New England Homebuyers to Purchase Home

Homebuyers in New England looking to get the best deal on their new home should do so during the chilliest time of the year.

According to analysis from ATTOM, homebuyers in Massachusetts pay the lowest premium above ATTOM’s automated valuation model (2.3 percent) in December.

“Massachusetts homebuyers looking to secure the best possible price should take note of December, which offers the lowest premium above the automated valuation model at just 2.3 percent,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “Our data shows that timing a purchase around this period could help buyers avoid paying the higher premiums seen in spring and early summer months.”

In Connecticut, homebuyers have to wait an additional month but get greater savings. According to ATTOM, Nutmeg State buyers pay 1.2 percent less than ATTOM’s automated valuation model suggests they should, the second biggest discount in the nation.

The best day to buy a home in January is Jan.16 according to ATTOM as homebuyers nationwide only pay a 5.1 percent premium.

Nationwide, December is the third best month to buy with buyers paying a 7.6 percent premium but Dec. 4 has been pinpointed as the best day to buy a home with homebuyers only paying a 4.8 percent premium, compared to the 14.6 percent premium buyers are seeing on May 27.

November is the best month to buy nationally with premiums decreasing to 7.3 percent premium above ATTOM’s automated valuation model.