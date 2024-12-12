Connecticut Among Highest Foreclosure Rates in Nation

Connecticut has some of the highest foreclosure rates in the nation, according to a new report from real estate data firm ATTOM.

One in every 3,210 housing units currently have foreclosure petitions filed against them, the report said.

“While foreclosure filings are down both month-over-month and year-over-year, the data highlights areas of the country, such as Nevada, Florida, and Connecticut, where foreclosure rates remain relatively high,” ATTOM CEO Ron Barber said in a statement. “As we move into 2025, we’ll be closely monitoring how economic pressures and market dynamics may influence a potential rebound in activity.”

Foreclosure filings, default notices, scheduled auctions, or bank repossessions are down 9 percent year over year in the United States. Nationwide 1 in every 4,795 housing units had a foreclosure filing in November. Additionally, lenders repossessed 3,089 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in November, up 21 percent from 2023.

Nevada has the highest rate of foreclosure with one in every 2,941 housing units having a foreclosure filing. Among the 224 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, Modesto, California had the highest rate of foreclosure with one in every 1,890 housing units having a foreclosure filing.

Texas had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in November, at 2,542. Among major metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million that had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in November 2024, New York City topped the leaderboard with 1,184 foreclosure starts.