Ex-Webster Bank General Counsel Guilty in $7.4M Scheme

The former general counsel of Stamford-based Webster Bank pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to charges he embezzled millions of dollars from several banks in Connecticut and New York.

James Blose faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut said Blose stole $7.5 million from 2013 to February 2023, first from Sterling National Bank and then from Webster Bank after it bought Sterling in 2022. Blose was general counsel to Sterling and continued in that role with Webster after the merger.

In certain commercial loan transactions where his employer was the lender, Blose managed to retain portions of closing costs for himself, including legal fees In other real estate sales where the banks themselves were sellers, Blose skimmed off a portion of the sale proceeds.

Blose hid his actions by creating fake documents, prosecutors said, and also by using his attorney trust accounts to buy things for himself and to transfer money to accounts in the names of businesses he controlled, and use the money for himself.

Blose pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of engaging in illegal monetary transactions. He was released on bond before being sentenced March 13.