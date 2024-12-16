Hartford Courant Offices Head to Auction Block

The Hartford Courant newspaper’s former offices are headed for auction after three years of being up for sale with no takers.

A listing for the 285 Broad St. property in downtown Hartford was posted on the commercial real estate site Ten-X, part of the CoStar group. The Hartford Business Journal was first to report the listing, which is being represented by Newmark.

City property records show the 289,392-square-foot building is currently owned by an affiliate of the Courant’s parent company, investment fund Alden Global Capital. The 4-story class B property has about 175,000 square feet of office space across 72,348-square-foot floor plates, and 120,000 square feet of industrial space where the Courant’s printing plant was once housed. The property has 12 delivery van-sized loading docks and three tractor-trailer-sized ones, plus a dedicated siding on one the main north-south railroad line through Central Connecticut.

The Courant now operates on a remote-only basis after Alden closed the historic paper’s physical offices in 2021.

However, it’s only 23 percent occupied, the listing states, with the FOX 61 television station as its anchor tenant. The listing describes the 4.41-acre property built in 1928 and significantly renovated in 1989 as “a significant value-add opportunity.”

The property is located kitty-corner across Interstate 84 from headquarters for insurance giants Aetna and The Hartford, in between the State Capitol and several office buildings housing state departments and next-door to a former mill that’s been converted to loft-style apartments.

Bidding starts at $700,000, and the auction runs from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29.

A previous version of this story incorrectly described the nature of Alden Global Capital’s business. It is an investment firm.