Jewett City Savings Gives $40K to First Responders

Jewett City Savings Bank announced its latest round of grants to Eastern Connecticut emergency services units.

The bank gave $40,000 to several dozen fire and EMS departments or volunteer companies, it said.

“Our first responders dedicate their time and put their lives on the line protecting our neighbors. The Foundation is proud to support and help them obtain the equipment they need to protect property and save lives,” bank President and CEO Michael Alberts said in a statement.

The donations, via the bank’s foundation, were split into two categories: Funding for special projects (totaling $15,008) and annual donations (clocking in at $25,100).

Special Projects

$3,150 was granted to the Central Village Fire Company for the purchase of pagers for their

Jewett City Fire Department received $2,562 to equip four firefighters with Escape Systems gear.

The Moosup Fire District received a $2,500 grant to help purchase roadway safety equipment.

$1,500 was awarded to Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. for the purchase of a fire rescue skid attachment for a UTV.

Atwood Hose Fire Company in Wauregan was awarded $1,296 to purchase battery-operated lights and chargers.

The South Killingly Fire District got $1,000 to help purchase a new battery-powered ventilation fan

$1,000 was given to the Muddy Brook Fire Department in Woodstock to help purchase high-visibility safety jackets.

The Griswold Volunteer Fire Company and Jewett City Fire Department were also awarded $1,000 grants each in honor of past Bank Vice Chairman Gail Rooke-Norman.

Annual Donations