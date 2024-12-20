New Haven Apartments Trade for $10.25M

A New Haven apartment complex has sold to a local investor for $10.25 million.

An LLC controlled by Westbrook investor David Bender bought 492-514 Fountain St. in the city’s Westville-Amity neighborhood from an LLC controlled by New Haven investor Yohay Levram, per a warranty deed filed with the city clerk’s office.

Levram’s LLC loaned Bender’s LLC $8.05 million to finance the deal, according to a mortgage filed with the city clerk.

The 10-building Imperial Gardens complex was built in 1960, according to city property records, and has 72 units across its 3.19 acres.

Bender’s LLC had bought the property for $4.25 million in 2011.