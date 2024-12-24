Report: New Haven Borrowers Paying More for Insurance and Taxes than Home’s Cost

A new analysis of data by Wall Street Journal reporters found that New Haven homeowners are among the most burdened by tax and insurance payments in the country.

Data from mortgage analytics firm ICE analyzed by the paper found that 21 percent of single-family mortgage borrowers in the metro area have mortgage payments that are more than half made up of insurance and taxes.

It’s part of a larger trend across the country that’s seen the share of single-family mortgage payments devoted to insurance and taxes hit nearly one-third, the Journal found.

The WSJ’s analysis found that New Haven-area borrowers are the 10th-most burdened by insurance and taxes of their peers around the country.

But why are taxes and premiums such a big part of their bill? At a high level, blame rising property values and the same insurance troubles the entire nation is dealing with.