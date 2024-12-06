State Brownfields Redevelopment Grants Aim to Unlock $530M in Private Investments

State brownfields grants for 21 blighted properties in 18 municipalities across Connecticut worth $20 million will help build nearly 1,400 homes, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said Wednesday.

This latest round of funds from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation and Development Program will be used to support the costs of cleaning up these vacant properties so they can be redeveloped and put back into productive use to support economic growth and housing needs.

These state investments are expected to leverage approximately $530 million in private investments and facilitate the creation of 1,392 units of new housing, as well as the growth of new businesses, Lamont’s office said.

“All of these blighted properties have been vacant for years when we should be using them to grow new businesses and support the development of badly needed housing,” Lamont said in a statement. “This series of state grants enables us to partner with developers who will take these zombie properties and bring them back from the dead, cleaning up contaminated land and bringing life back to these neighborhoods.”

The grants announced under this funding round include: