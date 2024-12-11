Vacant Firehouse Eyed for Multifamily Redevelopment

A former firehouse in New Haven’s student-oriented East Rock neighborhood could become the basis for an apartment building under plans filed with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeal.

An LLC controlled by city attorney Albert A. Annunziata filed plans to build a five-story apartment building inside the facade of the two-story 15 Edwards St.

The proposed 16,330-square-foot development would have 23 apartments, according to the developer’s filings.

City density bonus rules mean the building could have 27 units, but filings state that the building was being limited at 23 units to avoid adding a sixth story or reducing unit sizes thanks to the 6,547-square-foot lot size.

The unit mix specified in the plans is 10 studios, nine one-bed one-bath units and four two-bed two-bath units. One unit will be set aside as income-restricted affordable housing under city rules.