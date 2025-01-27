East Haven Industrial Property Sells for $1.8M

An East Haven auto body facility has traded hands to a Milford businessman.

The property at 480 Short Beach Road was sold Thursday for $1.8 million, a warranty deed filed with the East Haven town clerk’s office said.

No mortgage was filed with the deed.

Press/Cuozzo Realtors’ Renee Stevens represented the seller, New Haven Truck and Auto Body Inc. The buyer was an LLC registered to Milford businessman and auto body owner Anthony Monaco.

The 17,486-square-foot building – including around 5,000 square feet of office space across two floors – was built on 3.75 acres in 1990, town property records show. The seller bought the property in 2013 for $830,000.

The property was appraised at $923,700.