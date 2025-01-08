Ex-BHHS CRE Team Joins Century 21 in Wethersfield

A 10-agent team has jumped from one brokerage brand to another in central Connecticut.

The Lisa Cozzi Team was affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Southington, but announced it’s switched affiliation to Century 21.

In its announcement, Cozzi’s team said it did “over $120 million” in closed sales volume last year, and was recognized by BHHS as “the top commercial team within New England.” The team has also won the COSTAR Power Broker and CREXI Power Broker awards.

“WithCentury 21’s powerful resources and expertise, the team will amplify their social media marketing efforts, ensuring maximum visibility and success for their seller clients. By partnering with Century 21 AllPoints, my team and I are proud to offer buyers enhanced tools, unique systems, and in-depth market research to empower confident, informed decisions,” Cozzi said in a statement.

The team will be based out of Century 21 AllPoints’ Wethersfield office, but serve buyers, sellers and investors in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Florida.

Century 21 AllPoints Vice President and General Manager PJ Louis released a statement saying the company was “thrilled” by the Cozzi Team’s decision.