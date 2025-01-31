Finding Money to Rebuild After Disasters

Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires have become all too common. No part of the country seems immune.

If you’re struck by one of these disasters, you’re going to need money. The good news is that there are numerous financial resources available to help you rebuild.

First things first: Assess and document the damage, secure your property and file an insurance claim. Then, contact the company to which you send your mortgage payments. These companies all have programs that will allow you to skip your payments for a period of time – but they need to hear from you first.

When it comes to insurance, your policy might not cover all the damages – or you might not have coverage at all, as often happens with floods. So look into these resources as quickly as possible.

Follow the Guide

Much of what you are about to read comes from “Disaster Recovery: A Resource for Homeowners,” a guide created by the Mortgage Bankers Association. You can download and read the entire 17-page report at mba.org/disasterrecovery.

You can use a good chunk of your home’s equity to finance repairs. Consider a second mortgage – a line of credit that allows you to access funds as you need them – or a refinance, in which you take out a new loan for more than you owe now and take the difference in cash.

Unfortunately, if your house has been destroyed completely, your property is currently worth only as much as the land it sits on. Your equity will have been all but wiped out, and you’ll have to recoup it through the insurance claims process.

That’s often a long road. If you need to look elsewhere for funds in the meantime, Uncle Sam can play a big role.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides financial assistance to people who are underinsured or uninsured and in serious need. The help may include money for temporary housing, repairs to the house, medical expenses and even funeral costs. But there are application deadlines, so don’t hesitate: Don’t even wait to hear back from your insurer first. For more information, see fema.gov/assistance/individual/program.

The Small Business Administration offers low-interest loans in areas declared major disasters by the president. Despite the agency’s title, you don’t need to own a business to apply: The loans are open to homeowners and renters, as long as they are either underinsured or uninsured. Businesses and most private nonprofits are eligible, too, but coverage is not extended to second homes or vacation houses – only primary residences.

SBA loans will help you repair or rebuild your house. You can also use the funds to replace lost or damaged clothing, furniture, appliances and vehicles. You can’t use the money to upgrade or enlarge your house, of course, but depending on your circumstances, you may be eligible to borrow additional funds for improvements that will help prevent future issues – for instance, adding a sump pump to reduce the risk of future flood damage.

For more information, see sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance or call 800-659-2955.

Federal Programs Offer Options

Other federal agencies can be of help, too. The Federal Housing Administration has no-down-payment loans for folks whose primary residences (single-family houses only) were seriously damaged or destroyed in designated disaster areas. Note: You have to apply within a year of the disaster declaration. See hud.gov/fha.

With another FHA program, 203(k) loans, you can refinance your mortgage and include the cost of major repairs. Again, owner-occupied, single-family residences are eligible; investment properties and vacation homes are not. Owners of condominiums and townhouses can use the program for interior projects.

These loans are not as widely offered as others, but they can cover complicated projects and extensive improvements. For details, see hud.gov/program_offices/housing/sfh/203k/203k–df.

For people in rural areas, the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development branch offers loans for essential repairs to low- and very-low-income homeowners, typically those who earn less than 80 percent of their area’s median income. Borrowers must be unable to secure affordable credit elsewhere. For details, see rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/single-family-housing-repair-loans-grants.

Don’t Forget the Taxman

Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service offers income tax relief to people residing in any FEMA-designated disaster area. You’ll get a stay on filing and paying your taxes for up to six months, and you can choose to claim your disaster-related losses on your returns for either the year they were incurred or the prior year.

Moreover, qualified disaster-relief payments can be excluded from your gross income. The IRS said that affected taxpayers can omit “amounts received from a government agency for reasonable and necessary personal, family, living or funeral expenses, as well as for the repair or rehabilitation of their home, or for the repair or replacement of its contents.” For details, see irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations.

Taxpayers in disaster areas may also be eligible for expanded access to their retirement funds. Not only that, but the amount withdrawn may be exempt from the 10 percent early distribution tax.

Some state and local governments offer disaster relief; check their websites to see if you are eligible. Another good resource is 211.org, which helps people locate local resources, including those related to natural disasters.

And don’t forget the American Red Cross (redcross.org), which offers immediate financial aid in addition to shelter and supplies for disaster victims.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.