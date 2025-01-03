Guggenheim Partners Relocates from Darien to Stamford

A well-known asset management firm is moving its Darien offices.

Guggenheim Partners will move to a 10,573-square-foot office at First Stamford Place with an 11-year lease, commercial brokerage Newmark announced just before Christmas.

The company was drawn by First Stamford Place’s proximity to the Stamford Metro-North train station and Interstate 95, plus its spec office suites.

The 15-acre First Stamford Place has three mirrored glass towers totaling over 778,000 square feet that look out on the highway and train tracks that cut through Stamford. Owner Empire State Realty Trust recently added a tenants-only fitness center, renovated and expanded the dining facility, and upgraded common area corridors, restrooms and elevators and added a new building management system, Newmark said.

Empire State had faced foreclosure proceedings on the building from lender Wilmington Trust Co. The REIT said in SEC filings earlier this year that it had owed $176 million on the property via a loan due in July 2027.

However, despite a lis penens being filed in April, no foreclosure has yet been carried out.

Newmark Executive Vice President James Ritman, executive managing director Gregory Frisoli and managing director Benjamin Goldstein represented ownership while brokerages Savills and Bradford Allen represented Guggenheim.