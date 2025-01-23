More CRE Capital Expected in 2025, and CT Could Benefit

According to a recent survey from researchers at commercial brokerage CBRE, more investors are preparing to provide capital into the United States commercial real estate market

And while Connecticut didn’t make the cut of top markets attracting investor attention, nearby markets with similar dynamics did.

Seventy percent of investors are planning to acquire more assets in 2025 than in the previous year, according to the survey. Additionally, Investors are broadly positive about the overall market and even more so about their own plans, with 75 percent anticipating a rebound in their own investment activity by the first half of the year and over half already experiencing recovery.

This is despite their general belief that 10-year Treasury yields will stay above 4 percent in 2025, making project financing more expensive and a tougher sell compared to other long-term investments.

Most investors told CBRE they will maintain the same debt-to-equity ratios as last year, thanks in part to uncertainty about where interest rates are going.

“Investors are preparing to deploy more capital into the U.S. commercial real estate market this year, drawn by the attractive pricing environment and strong fundamentals,” Kevin Aussef, Americas president of investment properties for CBRE, said in a statement. “Interestingly, investors are more optimistic about their own prospects compared with the broader market outlook, viewing the ongoing reset in pricing as a key opportunity to secure a first-mover advantage as the recovery gains momentum.”

Greater Boston and New York City were also named some of the top CRE markets in the nation according to the survey.

Boston came in third behind Miami and Dallas. Clocking in at fourth was Atlanta, then New York City – which tied with Raliegh-Durham, North Carolina – and Washington D.C., which tied with Austin, Texas.

Multifamily remains the top sector for investors by a wide margin, with 75 percent of investors targeting the asset class according to the survey Industrial & logistics in the next most favorable asset class at 37 percent.

Connecticut, like Boston and New York, suffers from a shortage of housing and strong limits on how much housing local authorities typically approve in any given year.