Mystic Ex-Bookstore Sells for $2.95M

A landmark building in downtown Mystic has traded hands for nearly $3 million in a transaction that will help a 127-year-old family business find a location for its expansion.

West Hartford jeweler Lux Bond & Green bought 49-53 Main St., formerly the home of the Bank Street Book Store, for $2.95 million.

Webster Bank provided a $2.32 million loan as part of the transaction, Groton town property records show.

The location will be chain’s sixth, including a store at the Mohegan Sun casino and others at tony Connecticut communities Glastonbury and Westport, plus Wellesley, Massachusetts, a high-end suburb of BOston.

“The Mystic/Groton/Stonington area has been rapidly growing with exciting new restaurants, shops, hotels, and attractions. Our family looks forward to collaborating closely with the community to enhance the already exceptional experiences that make this award-winning area so special. We are excited to bring our nationally recognized, customer-focused environment to this beautiful shoreline destination,” Lux Bond & Green owner John Green said in a statement.

John J. Cafasso, of commercial brokerage Colliers’ Hartford office, represented Lux Bond & Green. Judi Carcausa, associate bBroker with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Mystic, represented the sellers.