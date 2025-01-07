New CT Realtors President Takes the Reins

Steven Miller, a Realtor in Coldwell Banker’s North Haven office, has begun his one-year term as the 2025 president of CT Realtors.

Miller was installed to the position during the association’s Installation and Foundation Benefit Dinner at the New Haven Lawn Club in New Haven, the association said. The event was held Dec. 10.

Miller has been licensed in real estate since 1980, with stints in various roles on the CT Realtors board of directors for the last 10 years and a spot on the National Association of Realtors’ own board of directors in 2024 and again in 2025.

He was also president of the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors in 2014 and was its honoree as Realtor of the Year in 2015.

“I am standing on the shoulders of giants. There have been many before me that did a great job in moving this 104-year-old organization forward and I know the torch I’m carrying,” Miller said in a statement. “I’m thankful and grateful for having the opportunity to serve this wonderful organization.”

The other top members of the 2025 CT Realtors executive committee includes: