North Haven Offices Could Become Apartments After Sale

The new owners of an office building near North Haven’s town green are eyeing a residential conversion, according to the brokerage in the sale.

A Rockland County, New York LLC sold 23 Maiden Lane via a warranty deed to an LLC registered to a business address at the property. The sale price was $1.27 million according to public records and no mortgage was recorded for the transaction.

The 20,044-square-foot building, erected in 1985, sits on 0.69 acres, according to town property records, and was appraised at $1.4 million. It last sold in 2003 for $1.3 million.

According to Press/Cuozzo Realtors, whose Stephen Press represented the seller and procured the buyer, the new owners plan to convert the upper floor of the 2-story building to apartments.