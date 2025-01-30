Second Big Stamford Office Building Trades

The second major Stamford office property has traded hands following the former WWE headquarters sold earlier this month.

The WWE building traded hands for $3.75 million, reportedly for a residential conversion.

Soundview Plaza, at 1266 Main St., across the street from the ex-WWE building, brought in $6.5 million for its former owner, an affiliate of Stamford real estate investor Twenty Lake Holdings, according to a warranty deed filed with the Stamford clerk’s office.

The buyer was an LLC registered to New York State investor Abraham Gottesman, who’s previously bought buildings in Waterbury and had unsuccessfully sought a city tax break to convert a Bridgeport midcentury landmark office building, once home to People’s United Bank, at 855 Main St. into apartments.

The seller provided a $4.87 million open-ended mortgage to help finance the sale, according to public records.

The Hartford Business Journal first reported the transaction.

According to commercial brokerage Avison Young, nearly one-third of Stamford’s office market is available for lease: 23.6 percent vacant and another 5.5. percent of the 15.5 million-square-foot market available for sublease.

That’s headed upwards, with 2.7 percent negative absorption in 2024. Average annual asking rent for the city’s office market is $44.39 per square foot.