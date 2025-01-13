Typical CT Starter Home Cost Surges 48 Percent

The income required to afford a starter home across the nation has risen significantly since 2019.

According to an analysis from Realtor.com, the household income now required to afford the typical starter home in the United States is $70,164, up more than 100 percent from just $32,357 in 2019. In Connecticut, the typical starter home price nearly doubled since 2019 as the typical starter home cost $390,090, an increase of 48 percent.

In Massachusetts, the increase is similarly great as the typical starter home costs $562,560 which is an increase of 58 percent percent in the five-year time span.

“Though home price growth has contributed significantly to declining affordability, mortgage rate growth has exacerbated the issue,” Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones said in a statement. “While starter home prices climbed 53.7% over the last five years, payments more than doubled due to mortgage rates increasing from roughly 4% to almost 7%.”

In order to keep mortgage payments within 30 percent of household income, the required income to afford the typical starter home in Connecticut is just below $100,000, sitting at $93,430, with current mortgage rates sitting at nearly 7 percent. A Massachusetts resident would need to make $134,768.

The change in the monthly payment required to afford they median-priced starter home is even greater. The monthly payment for a median-priced starter home in Massachusetts would be $3,368 when accounting for current mortgage rates and assuming a 10 percent down payment. This is an increase of 123 percent since 2019.

In Connecticut, the monthly payment for the median starter home sits at 2,336, a 109 percent increase since 2019. The estimated payment for 2019 assumes a 3.9 percent mortgage rate and 10 percent down.