200K SF Warehouse Pitched in South Windsor

An LLC registered to a Florida residential address wants to build another large warehouse in South Windsor.

An inland wetlands and watercourses permit application filed with town officials shows a 200,000 square-foot building at 250 Rye St., a 16-acre vacant, wooded parcel near the East Windsor line sandwiched between a FedEx facility and an Aldi distribution center.

The proponent has owned the land since at least 2013, when the property transferred to it in a non-arm’s-length transaction. The land last sold in 2004 to a second LLC for $2.4 million.

Plans filed with the town show 24 truck loading docks. With the land backing up on a rail line, the building will also be served by a rail spur. Plans also show 103 parking spots for visitors and employees, with the potential to expand that by another 97 spots if warranted.

The application states the project aims to break ground in November and deliver in late 2027.

According to research by brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, the central Connecticut industrial market’s vacancy rate ticked down 10 basis points year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, ending the year at a mere 4.2 percent.

The quarter saw 177,391 square feet of positive absorption, and 2024 saw 1.16 million square feet of positive absorption.

Just over 185,000 square feet of space was under construction in the market in the fourth quarter, Cushman & Wakefield said, all of it to Hartford’s north.