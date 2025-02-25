CT Min.-Wage Workers Need 107-Hour Workweek to Pay Rent

Minimum wage workers in Connecticut would need to work 107 hours to afford the median rent.

But the good news is that number is trending downward.

The median rent of $2,184 is a 3.4 percent reduction year-over-year, according to a new report from Redfin..

Nationally, minimum-wage workers would have to work 106 hours to afford the average apartment in the United States.

“It’s obviously not realistic for most people to clock into their job for over 100 hours a week, but this thought experiment shines light on the massive rental affordability gap between the average American and our country’s lowest earners,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement. “It’s virtually impossible for a minimum-wage worker to afford the typical apartment on their own, which is why many have to find ways to reduce their housing expenses, like living with roommates or family members, applying for a spot in public housing, or using Housing Choice Vouchers.”

New Hampshire is the state where minimum wage workers would need to work the most hours to afford rent. A renter earning the $7.25 minimum wage would have to work a 224-hour week to afford the $2,110 median-priced apartment. This is actually a reduction of 13 hours year-over-year.

In Massachusetts, with an effective minimum wage of $15, minimum wage workers there would need to work 135 hours per week to afford the median rent of $2,633. And with rent increasing by 6 percent year-over-year, the number of hours a minimum-wage worker would need to work to afford the median rent also increased by eight hours.