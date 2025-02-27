Guilford Savings Bank Rebrands as ‘Ascend Bank’ After 150 Years

Guilford Savings Bank will be no more as the bank will be rebranding in the third quarter of 2025.

After 150 years, GSB will change its name to Ascend Bank. The bank believes that the new name will allow the institution to broaden its reach, attract new clients and remain strong in an increasingly competitive environment as it seeks approval for a merger with Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank..

“This is an exciting and transformational moment for our organization,” GSB CEO Timothy P. Geelan said in a statement. “The name Ascend symbolizes our continuing dedication to helping our clients and communities rise to meet their financial goals. While our name is evolving, our unwavering commitment to the personalized, professional service we have delivered to our local communities for 150 years will remain the foundation of who we are.”

The new name and brand were developed over the last year through a partnership between the bank and the Rebellion Group, a CT-based strategic marketing agency. The merger with Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank will see GSB hit $1.4 billion in assets but, crucially, expand outside of its traditional Shoreline towns. Bank executives have said their plan is to ultimately take the new bank statewide.

“This rebrand is about growth, not a change in who we are,” bank President Kyle Eagleson said in a statement. “We are proud of the legacy of GSB, and excited to introduce Ascend Bank; we’ll carry forward that same spirit of community, trust, and service while creating opportunities for more people to experience the very best in community banking.”