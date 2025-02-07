More Homes Come with HOA Dues

Who wouldn’t want to live in a community with an elaborate rec center – say, one with a fully equipped gym, an Olympic-sized pool and a few tennis or pickleball courts? Possibly even a fancy clubhouse where meals are served, right next to an 18-hole golf course?

The problem is, you and all the other residents have to pay for those amenities, as well as their upkeep – whether you use them or not. And sometimes those charges can be hefty.

They’re called homeowners association dues – or, in apartment buildings where people own their units, condominium association dues. These fees don’t just pay for amenities, but also take care of the community’s streets, landscaping and other common elements.

According to the latest Census Bureau figures, nearly two-thirds of all single-family houses started in 2023 were within HOA-governed properties. Now, a new study by Realtor.com has found that more existing houses than ever are in HOA-run communities, and that the fees collected to operate those properties are rising.

Consequently, buyers of all stripes now have another cost to factor into their affordability considerations. It’s not just PITI – principal, interest, taxes and insurance – but HOA expenses, too. The fees are often overlooked by buyers, even though they are mandatory.

HOA Dues Up 15 Percent

Realtor.com found that 41 percent of the places listed for sale last year were in association-run communities. The median monthly HOA fee for existing homes was $148 – up 15 percent from 2023.

“With a down payment and closing costs up front, and then principal, interest, taxes and insurance every month after that, purchasing a home is already a financially daunting task before adding in the rising cost of HOA dues,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

Buyers are most likely to be faced with HOA fees in areas with a high concentration of new construction or condos, especially in desirable beach or ski markets. In Edwards, Colorado, for example, 90 percent of the homes listed in 2024 called for HOA fees. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, it was 85 percent.

In Myrtle Beach, the median monthly fee was $138. But in Edwards, it was $525. As you might imagine, buyers sometimes balk at properties that come with dues they consider exorbitant.

“It happens with some frequency,” said Nikki Beauchamp, an associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty in New York City. “I also have buyers who will only look at HOAs that are below a certain threshold.”

Broker Ryan Whitcher of Harmony Home Buyers in Charlotte, North Carolina, reports that some sellers underestimate how HOA fees affect the marketability of their houses – particularly when targeting younger buyers.

“Millennials and Gen Z clients often prioritize financial flexibility,” he said, “and recurring fees can feel like a burden, even if they enhance the community.”

Are HOAs Worth the Money?

Expensive or not, the Condominium Association Institute says its surveys consistently find that residents are overwhelmingly satisfied with their associations. Some 82 percent believe their associations’ elected boards are serving their best interests, and 72 percent agree their community manager provides valuable support.

If you’re considering buying a place with an HOA, first make sure you can afford the fees, then ask yourself if the charges are worth it. If you plan to use all the facilities the community offers, great. But if you just want a gym, a membership at a club outside the property may be a better bet.

Parker McInnis of Speedy Sale Home Buyers in Troy, Michigan, advises buyers to “always closely examine association costs before making a purchase to make sure they match the value offered.”

It’s not just about the money, though: You are going to have to live by the rules and bylaws of the association. If you want to put up a flagpole, for example, or put in native shrubs or park your work truck in your driveway, you may violate the regulations.

“HOAs should be taken seriously,” said Omer Reiner of Florida Cash Home Buyers in Fort Lauderdale. “Failure to adhere to the rules established by a neighborhood group can cost you. You likely would face a fine by ignoring a violation letter, and you could even get a lien placed on your home.”

The bottom line, says economist Hale, is that would-be buyers should “look closely at what benefits the HOA actually provides … and decide whether those are really worthwhile. If not, it may be wiser to save that monthly expense and target a home without HOA obligations: most likely an older single-family home in a less flashy neighborhood.”

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.