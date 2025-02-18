New Haven Multifamily Complex Sells for $72M

One of the latest large-scale multifamily complexes to complete in New Haven’s latest building boom have fetched top dollar.

The Whit Wooster Square, across the Metro-North train tracks from downtown New Haven and near the city’s cluster of famous pizzerias, brought in $71.72 million when it sold to a joint venture of Canadian REIT True North and Pennsylvania investor Scully Company last week, according to a warranty deed filed with the city clerk’s office.

The seller was an affiliate of Texas-based national real estate investor Hines.

CBRE represented Hines and procured the buyer. It also provided the $58.66 million mortgage used to buy the property.

The Whit opened in 2023 in two phases, after Hines bought the entitled from Norwalk developer Spinnaker Rea Estate Partners, who successfully fought off years of lawsuits from the owner of a neighboring apartment complex that was hoping to stop development at the site of a former Comcast office building.

One in 4 of the 230 units in the building are top-floor lofts with 20-foot ceilings. Amenities are robust, including a club-style gym, a rooftop terrace with grills and bar, a resident lounge, a catering kitchen and club room, a community dining room and a courtyard with grill stations and a pool.

Listings posted online show rents ranging from $2,125 per month for a studio to $5,307 for a three-bedroom.

“New Haven shares many of the features that drive investors to the Boston market with a mini-Cambridge effect – namely a strong research university presence supporting a robust life sciences sector. That powerful employer story coupled with the outstanding accessibility of New Haven and its high quality of life is a major draw for residents,” Simon Butler, a vice chairman at CBRE, said in a statement.