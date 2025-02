The long-running CEO of Norwich-based Dime Bank plans to step down this fall.

According to the Hartford Business Journal, Nick Caplanson plans to retire on Oct. 1 after 14 years on the job.

He’ll be replaced by bank COO Nicholas J. Statoulas.

Caplanson led Dime Bank through a period where it doubled its assets, to $1.2 billion, and broke into the Greater Hartford market with four new branches, bringing its total to 14.