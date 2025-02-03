RMS Buys Land for Future Stamford Apartment Building

An affiliate of prolific local developer RMS Compaines has secured site control for its approved downtown Stamford apartment proposal.

The company landed approvals in October and December from Stamford’s planning board and zoning board of appeals, respectively, to replace a former Burlington Coat Factory store with a 7-story apartment building.

The store has been closed since last June, but the building has been ringed with scaffolding for years, creating what local officials see as an eyesore, according to local media reports.

According to plans filed with the city, the 280-unit building would have a 5,403-square-foot ground-floor retail space along with a ground-floor amenity space for residential tenants, plus 310 parking spots for use by residents, retail customers and visitors to the next-door Stamford Public Library, plus covered bicycle parking spots.

The unit mix would be: 51 studios, 110 one-bedrooms and 119 two-bedrooms, with 10 percent of the total set aside for below-market tenants.

Amenities called out on plans filed with the city include a central courtyard and a sixth-floor rooftop pool with an adjoining amenity terrace on top of the 7th floor.

A warranty deed filed with the Stamford clerk’s office shows an LLC controlled by RMS Companies CEO Randy Salvatore paid $15.7 million for the 3-acre lot at 74 Broad St. on Jan. 24.

No mortgage was filed along with the transaction.