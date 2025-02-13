Storrs Grocery Plaza, Apartments Fetches $40M

A major insurance company bought three buildings in the Storrs Center development across from the University of Connecticut campus.

An affiliate of Delaware Life Insurance bought parcels that hold a Price Chopper grocery store, a restaurant outbuilding and three mixed-use residential buildings along Storrs Road from an affiliate of Artemis Real Estate partners, a Washington, D.C.-based investor. According to a warranty deed filed with the Mansfield town clerk, the sale price was $40.25 million.

Town assessors files show the apartment buildings total 220 apartments, plus a number of storefronts leased to a diverse mix of restaurants and retail businesses.

Property records show mo mortgage was filed in conjunction with the Jan. 23 sale.

The Sorrs Center development saw the state partner with master developer LeylandAlliance to construct a multi-block mix of retail and multifamily next to the UConn campus in 2012.