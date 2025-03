A popular Cheshire orchard is on track to re-open following its sale to a new operator.

Hickory Hill Orchards LLC bought 351-363 South Meriden Road, a 33-acre orchard that closed in 2023.

The purchase price was $3.2 million.

John Bergin of North Haven-based Pearce Real Estate represented the buyer. The sellers, Fredric and Lynn Kudish, were represented by Mary Ann Campbell and Heydeh Renstrup of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Westport.