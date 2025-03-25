Convenience Store Chain Eyes Expansion in Connecticut

A chain of gas station-sited convenience stores will open its 10th Connecticut location in Rocky Hill after inking a lease at 944 Cromwell Ave.

RoadRunners Gas Station & Convenience store is seeking additional locations for expansion in Connecticut, according to an announcement by brokerage and real estate investment firm Reno Properties Group of Newington.

Reno Properties Group’s Danny Garofalo Jr represented RoadRunners in the Rocky Hill lease transaction

The property is owned by Reno Properties Group and is currently fully leased. Additional tenants include Denovellis, Patty Cakes Bakery, Dosa Hut, Tavern on 3 and Truck Toys.

Along with its full-service brokerage, Reno Properties Group owns and manages its own portfolio of commercial properties.