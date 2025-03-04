In-Law Unit Builder Launches in Norwalk

A new company, based in Norwalk, hopes to help Connecticut homeowners house family members and make some money off their houses – by adding accessory dwelling units.

Contemporary Tiny Homes offers design-build services, and said in an announcement that it plans to also handle permitting.

It also plans a “seamless” financing process for customers via three unnamed “ADU-friendly” lenders and its own pre-approval process that relies a soft credit pull for loans up to $400,000.

“Our mission is to make building an ADU simple and accessible,” company President Breno Neri said in a statement. “From custom designs to obtaining the permits from your town on your behalf, as well as helping you to get financing and ultimately building your ADU, we’ll guide you throughout the process so you get the extra space you need with none of the hassle.”

In fact, the company already has two projects under its belt: a fully custom-designed attached ADU in Bristol and a detached ADU in Guilford. The latter uses one of Contemporary Tiny Homes’ standard models with some customization,



“These inaugural builds exemplify the company’s commitment to delivering tailored housing solutions that create additional space for aging parents, adult children, guest houses and even income-producing rental units,” the company said in its announcement.