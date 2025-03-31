Investor Unloads West Hartford Multifamily Property for $6.34M

Hartford parking magnate Alan Lazkowski has sold a West Hartford multifamily property to a pair of investors.

An LLC controlled, through a series of other LLCs, by Alan Lazkowski sold 415 Prospect Ave. to an LLC with a Hartford address controlled by Tzvee Rotberg and Yechezkel Sussman via a warranty deed earlier this month.

The Bancorp Bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, provided a $5 million open-ended mortgage to finance the transaction.

The purchase price was $6.34 million, a 9.4 percent improvement on the $5.79 million Lazkowski paid for the buildings in 2022, according to local property records.

Town property cards say the five-building, garden-style apartment complex built in 1954 totals 16 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom apartments, plus private garages and surface parking.

“The property is poised for significant upside growth in rents with the new owner’s planned interior improvements,” according to an announcement from Hartford-based Chozick Realty, whose Rick Chozick represented Lazkowski and procured the buyers.

During his ownership, Lazkowski upgraded or repaired the building’s HVAC, the building envelopes and grounds, but didn’t make any cosmetic upgrades to the units themselves, Chozick Realty said.